Ganj Basoda: Rajiv Gandhi hospital gasping for breath

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Two decades have passed since the new building of the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital was constructed.

After the building was completed, the patients thought that they would get more facilities and they did not have to go to other hospitals, but there are barely any facilities, sources said.

There is no dearth of funds and construction work at the hospital has been going on for a long time, sources said.

†A huge amount of money was spent on procuring beds, chairs, repair toilets, repairing roofs and on distributing food among the patients.

Nevertheless, the patients are not getting proper beds, sources said.

During the winter, the patients are to arrange for beds on their own, sources further said.

There is a patients' welfare committee (Rogi Kalyan Samiti) to take care of the patients and many employees to keep the hospital clean, but the hospital remains dirty, sources said.

According to a patient, it is because of a lack of facilities that the people are forced to go to other hospitals.

Most of the water tanks in the hospital overflow due to employeesí negligence, sources said.

In many wards, one can find open switch boards and wires which can cause accident anytime, a patient said.

Besides, heaps of garbage could be seen on the hospital premises. At many places, there is no light, so anti-social elements sometimes enter the hospital.

The patients too have problems because of the darkness. A man who recently brought his mother to the hospital said that someone had stolen petrol from his motorcycle from the parking lot.

