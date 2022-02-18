Bhopal: Cabinet gives nod to 906-km Narmada Expressway construction

BHOPAL: The cabinet has approved the construction of proposed the 906-kilometre long Narmada Expressway as Narmada Pragati Path in the state, according to state government official. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over the meeting on Friday.

Besides, cabinet has also authorised Public Works Department (PWD) to get approval from Government of India for construction of feeder routes to connect the category, width and major areas of the route in different sections.

Along with this, approval was given to authorise the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion to implement an action plan for financing and promoting the development of industrial areas along Narmada Pragati Path.

The alignment of Narmada Expressway starting from Kabir Chabutra (Amarkantak) to Dindori-Jabalpur-Obedullaganj- Budhni-Nasrullaganj-Sandalpur-Karnad-Indore- Dhar-Sardarpur- Jhabua (MP/Gujarat border) is proposed whose total length is about 906 kilometres.

According to the proposal, the length will be 76 km from Kabir Chabutra to Dindori( 2 lane), Dindori to Jabalpur 155 km( 2 lane), Jabalpur Bypass Greenfield 18 km( 4 lane), Jabalpur to Obedullaganj 269 kms( 4 lane), Obedullaganj to Budhni 32 kms ( 4 lane), Budhni-Rehti-Nasrullaganj 53 km( 2 lane), Nasrullaganj to Sandalpur 35 km( 4 lane), 60 km from Sandalpur to Karnad.

Indore from Karnad (4 lane) has been proposed for Indore-Dhar-Jhabua-MP/Gujarat border, which will be 175 kilometres. The proposal to have 4 lanes has been approved.

The major areas in the alignment of Narmada Pragati Path, which include National Highway from Shahdol to Sagar Tola (27 km before Amarkantak) 67 km( 2 lane), Rewa to Jabalpur 212 kms( 4 lane), Bhopal to Obedullaganj 30 kms ( 4 Lane), Harda to Sandalpur 29 kms (4 Lane), Hoshangabad to Budhni 6 km( 4 lane), Khandwa to Indore 125 kms( 4 Lane), Khargone to Khalghat (Indore) 52 km( 2 Lane), Barwani to Thikri (Indore) 53 kms (2 lane), Dewas to Indore 25 kms.

The length from Harda to Harsud will be 45 km (6-lane) and state road 4 lane, Ratlam to Labed (Indore) 90 kms and 4 lane Ujjain to Indore is 45 kms. In-principle approval was given to add 4 lanes.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Narmada Parikrama Yatra reaches Sanawad

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 06:27 PM IST