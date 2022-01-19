Ganj Basoda: Lack of parking lot causes traffic gridlocks

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The banks, hotels, showrooms and marriage gardens in the city lack enough space for parking, sources in the civic body said.

Besides, the owners of such places do not appoint any guards to keep the vehicles properly.

As a result, most of the vehicles – both bikes and cars – are kept haphazardly, which causes traffic gridlock on the roads.

Outside a branch of the State Bank of India, near the railway station, vehicles are randomly kept. It leads to traffic snarls.

The passengers getting off the trains face a lot of difficulties, because the auto rickshaws also move around this place whenever a train arrives.

The administration is yet to take action to deal with the problem, the residents said.

Similarly, the vehicles are parked outside HDFC Bank on Mill Road. This also causes traffic jams, residents further said.

More than a dozen banks are located on Bareth Road, but as there is no parking lot, the commuters face a lot of difficulties.

The civic body is yet to set up a parking lot of its own, so the residents are keeping their vehicles anywhere they want to.

Divider causing problem

A divider constructed by the civic body from Parasari Bridge to Jaistambh Square has turned into major problem for the commuters.

The shopkeepers have encroached upon ten feet of the road, besides there are bank and LIC offices on both sides of the thoroughfare.

If any heavy vehicle goes out of order, there happens to be a major traffic gridlock on the road.

When the issue was put up before sub-divisional officer of Ganj Basoda, Roshan Rai, he said that there are many offices which do not have enough space for parking vehicles, so there happens to be traffic congestion on the roads in those places.

The representatives of those organisations would be called and advised to create space for parking vehicles, Rai said.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: 5 arrested for vandalising missionary school in Ganj Basoda

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:01 AM IST