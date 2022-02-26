Ganj Basoda: Lack of parking cause traffic snarls

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Encroachments in different areas and outside government and private offices in Ganj Basoda city are causing traffic gridlocks daily, commuters said.

According to sources in the civic body, besides encroachments, traffic jams are taking place, since there is no parking lot.

Bikes are parked on both sides of the road from station road to Gandhi Chowk.

Bikers keep their vehicles on the road and go to shops, offices and to other places to do their work, residents said.

The bikes are parked for several hours, residents said, adding that many people buy cars but they have no room to keep them, so they keep the four-wheelers on roads.

There are several government and private banks in the city and vehicles are parked outside those offices. This also causes traffic jams. The traffic cops barely bother about managing vehicles wrongly parked.

As shopkeepers have also encroached upon footpaths, commuters are forced to park their vehicles on roads.

Commuters further said that because of long queues of vehicles on roads and outside banks, there are chances of accidents. Several mishaps have already occurred.

Residents further said that the bank managers should take some steps to keep the road outside their offices clear.

Sources in the civic body said that the civic authorities never set up any parking lot in the city, so residents keep their vehicles anywhere.

Residents have demanded construction of parking lots, but the officials of the civic body have never paid any attention to the applications submitted by citizens for parking space.

Four-wheelers and two-wheelers, parked on the road between Bareth and Tyonda, regularly cause traffic snarls.

The officials of the district administration and those of the civic body removed encroachments from outside the district court, but encroachers have returned.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:22 PM IST