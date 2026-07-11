Gandhi Medical College To Hold DPC For Super Speciality Paediatric Faculty Promotions | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the previous controversy over a recruitment advertisement, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has started the process to shortlist the names of teaching staff who will be promoted for Super Speciality (paediatric) unit.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) will be held within a couple of days to finalise the promotion list for associate professors and professors, according to GMC medical teachers.

The state government has given approval for the formation of the Super Speciality (SS) Paediatric unit in neurology and cardiology. For this, professors have to be recruited.

Earlier, the GMC administration had issued an advertisement for direct appointments in April, which triggered protests by the Medical Teachers Association (MTA) as well as the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) over the direct recruitment of associate professors and professors.

Following the protest, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) banned recruitment for the Super Speciality unit.

However, the DME later put the ball in the court of the GMC dean on the recruitment of professors for the formation of the Super Speciality unit.

After initial technical issues over recruitment, the MTA and the GMC administration agreed on holding the DPC.

"DPC will be held in a couple of days as the process is on in GMC for filling posts through promotion for associates and professors.

Then it will focus on assistant professors appointment, which will be direct in medical college for Super Specialities (paediatric).

Previously, GMC advertisement had triggered controversy over the mode of recruitment but now everything has been settled. Very soon, Super Speciality will be constituted," said Dr Rakesh Malviya, president, Medical Teachers Association.