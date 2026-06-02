Gandhi Medical College Demands 10 New Dialysis Machines For Hamidia Hospital In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has demanded 10 new dialysis machines from the Health Department. The proposal is pending with the government. Each machine costs Rs 7 lakh.

Currently, eight machines are working, but due to the pressure of patients, doctors have demanded 10 more machines.

Hamidia Hospital serves as the largest government medical hub not only for Bhopal but also for patients hailing from Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram and surrounding districts.

Kidney patients require dialysis two to three times a week; however, due to the shortage of machines, this facility cannot be made available to all patients. A single dialysis session costs approximately Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 at private hospitals.

Dr Himanshu Sharma, HoD, renal unit, Hamidia Hospital, said, “Patients come here for dialysis and we recommend two to three sessions weekly but they face difficulties in coming to Bhopal, so instead of three times, they go for two dialysis sessions.

We charge nothing for Ayushman card holders and Rs 200 per patient for general patients (non-Ayushman card holders). Therefore, there is tremendous pressure from patients. So, we have demanded 10 more machines.”