Gadkari Okays ₹3,549 Cr Package For Highways In Madhya Pradesh

Union minister Nitin Gadkari | PTI

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has approved Rs 3,549.48 crore for the construction and strengthening of various National Highway projects in Madhya Pradesh.

The minister said on Thursday that Rs 776.19 crore has been approved for four-laning of a 41 km section of National Highway-146 B (Shahganj Bypass end to Badi Package-IV) in Sehore and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh under the hybrid annuity mode.

He said the proposed project corridor will reduce travel time to reach Jabalpur, Bhopal, Betul and Indore and will connect various urban nodes by them connecting to National Highway (NH) and State Highway (SH) networks.

Read Also MP-PSC Delegation Presents 66th Report To Governor Mangubhai Patel

Construction of bypasses for traffic on National Highways and State Highways will help reduce accidents by restricting the movement of commercial traffic in towns, the minister added. An allocation of Rs 1,238.59 crore has been approved for making a six-lane service road on both sides of the Ayodhya bypass from Asharam Tiraha on National Highway-46 to Ratnagiri Tiraha on National Highway-146 in Bhopal under the hybrid amputee mode.

Connectivity to Bhopal Airport enhanced

Gadkari said the proposed alignment connects National Highway-146 and National Highway-46, while also providing connectivity to the Bhopal Airport. Making this route six-lane will help reduce congestion in Ayodhya Bypass/Bhopal city. This route will also facilitate traffic movement on National Highways and reduce accidents by avoiding mixing of local and commercial traffic in the city. An approval has also been given for the construction of 34 km long Chasale six-lane Indore Western Bypass under the hybrid annuity mode under Package-1 at a cost of Rs 1,534.70 crore, he added.