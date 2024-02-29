 MP-PSC Delegation Presents 66th Report To Governor Mangubhai Patel
IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MP-PSC) led by its chairman Rajeshlal Mehra presented the 66th report of the Commission to Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Raj Bhavan, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Governor was apprised that the Commission had issued 61 advertisements for recruitment to 5,391 posts in 2022-2023. Also, the Commission conducted 11 exams for MP-PSC between 2020 and 2023.

Commission recommends disciplinary inquiries in 145 cases

Mehra informed the Governor that the Commission has sent a recommendation to the Madhya Pradesh government for the recruitment to 554 posts in various departments. He also said that the Commission has recommended for department and disciplinary inquiries in 145 cases. For discussion on department promotion of the officials, the Commission has conducted as many as 40 meetings, besides holding seminars on various issues since 2020.

"The Commission has prepared a detailed blue-print to provide information regarding the various exams and activities. A documentary on the same has also been uploaded on YouTube. Facility of one-time registration for job aspirants and a mobile app would be available soon," Mehra said.

