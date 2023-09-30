Fusion Of Politics & Fashion Now A Reflection Of Diversity: Politicians Getting Their Outfits Ready To Tailor Their Look

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ideologies alone do not ensure the victory of a candidate in an election these days. The nifty style adds a few brownie points to winning an election.

Now that the polls are nearing in MP, women contestants are getting their outfits ready to impress voters.

The fusion of politics and fashion is not only intriguing but also a reflection of the diversity and individuality that each candidate brings to the table. Let's delve into this intriguing intersection of politics and fashion, where the wardrobe is becoming as significant as the words.

BJP candidate, Monika Batti, from Amarwara, is using fashion as a means of showcasing her tribal heritage, she embraces the power of symbolism in her campaign style.

Monika told the Free Press that she always wears a yellow stole which symbolises her affiliation with the Gondwana tribe. Her outfit consists of a kurta and pyjama, paired with a yellow stole or sometimes she even carries BJP’s stole over her outfit.

Another candidate, Sarla Rawat, from Sabalgarh, said that she comes from a backward village, so she opts for a traditional saree, paired with a party stole.

Yet another candidate Jyoti Dehariya, from Parasia, expressed her love for Indian attire, saying, I adore wearing normal cotton sarees. However, during party meetings, I choose to wear a Saffron saree.

As election season unfolds, it's not just policies and promises that will be under scrutiny but also the unique fashion statements that these women contestants are using to define their presence in the political arena.