Funds Dry Up, So Does Virasat Van: Khajuraho's Green Project Faces Uncertainty | FP photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious Virasat Van (Heritage Forest) project near Khajuraho is facing uncertainty as development work has stalled due to a shortage of funds.

The project was planned as a green zone and biodiversity centre to promote environmental conservation in the tourism hub. However, with no fresh budget allocation, construction work has remained incomplete and maintenance activities have been affected.

Several saplings planted under the project are reportedly drying up due to lack of regular watering, while unfinished boundary walls, pathways and other infrastructure are deteriorating due to exposure to weather conditions.

Environment activists and local residents have urged the administration to release funds and restart work, warning that neglect could damage years of efforts and investment.

Chhatarpur DFO Rishi Mishra said that funds had been sought from the headquarters level and correspondence had been initiated. He added that funds were expected from IFFCO, and work would resume once the amount was received.