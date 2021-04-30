FRY DAY IN MADHYA PRADESH: State sizzles; 45 degrees at Datia and Nowgaon

BHOPAL: It was Fri(y)day in Madhya Pradesh as heat wave-like conditions lashed many parts of state specially the northern parts, as the mercury continued to soar. Datia and Nowgaon recorded 45 degrees Celsius each which was highest in the state. Datia, Bhind, Morena districts are worst affected by the heat wave. Light rain is likely in Indore, Rewa and Shahdol divisions in next 24 hours.

Besides, the scorching heat paralysed normal life in state capital. In the afternoon, most of the roads wore a deserted look because of the extreme heat. People preferred to stay home seeking protection from Covid as well as the heat wave.

Bhopal recorded maximum of 41.3 degrees Celsius which was marginal above normal while it recorded minimum of 22.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.2 degrees Celsius below normal. Indore recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius which was marginal above normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 24.1 degrees Celsius.

Damoh recorded 44.0 degrees Celsius while Umaria recorded 43.9 degree Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 44.4 degrees Celsius day temperature.

Meteorological department has issue advisory for protection from heat wave. As per advisory, people have been advised to cover their head region and avoid moving in sun, wear light coloured dresses and increase water -intake.