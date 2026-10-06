From Roshanpura To DPI, Teacher Protests Spread Across Bhopal As Traffic Crawls | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal witnessed an unusual wave of teacher protests on Monday, with different groups staging demonstrations at five locations across the city.

Protesters took to the roads and attempted to march towards the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) and the CM House, disrupting traffic at two major points and causing inconvenience to commuters.

While lawyers and doctors have frequently staged road protests over their demands, this was among the rare instances of multiple groups of teachers simultaneously taking their agitation to the streets.

At Roshanpura Square, Class-1 teacher aspirants, who have been protesting at Neelam Park for 43 days, attempted to march towards the CM House. Police stopped them with barricades, following which the protesters sat on the road and raised slogans, affecting traffic around the busy intersection.

A similar situation was witnessed at Board Office Square, where selected Class-3 teacher candidates came onto the road during their protest. Their presence on the carriageway disrupted vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to commuters.

Teachers stage sit-ins at two venues

A group protesting over the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) continued its agitation at Neelam Park, where teachers from Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions joined the protest on Monday.

At the DPI office, Class-3 teacher aspirants continued their agitation, which entered its 46th day. Narendra Rajput's hunger strike reached its 26th day.

Aspirant Deepti Singh Thakur is also scheduled to undertake a cycle journey from Bhopal to Delhi, with several aspirants expected to join her.

Guest faculty plan CM House march

Meanwhile, guest faculty members from government colleges gathered at Neelam Park after resuming their agitation on October 4. They are preparing to intensify the protest and march towards the CM House.