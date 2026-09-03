From MP’s Sagar Village To Viral Fame: Visually Impaired Singer Sunil Lodhi Wins Millions Of Hearts | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Visually impaired singer Sunil Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh has taken the Internet by storm after his song 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman...' from the film 'Hanuman Ansh' went viral.

Hailing from Agra, a small village in Sagar district, Sunil comes from a modest family that depends on two acres of land and livestock for its livelihood.

His devotional song 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman...', accompanied by the tambura, a traditional string instrument, has become the lead track of the film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, triggering millions of Instagram reels.

Sunil started singing in school and joined local groups presenting devotional songs. His breakthrough came in 2019 when Rohit Sahu (from Bundeli Duniya) brought him on social media.

His track 'More Sankat Ke Kataiya Hanuman' was recorded in an Indore studio and garnered over 2.8 crore views.

While visiting Versova Beach in Mumbai, director Vishal Chaturvedi spotted a photo posted by Rohit.

Sunil was called to the studio at midnight, where his soulful rendition of 'Maine Tere Hi Bharose Hanuman...' moved the entire team to tears, securing its spot in the movie instantly. The song was approved in the first take, Sunil told Free Press.

Sunil, who is unlettered, having studied only up to Class 1, said that he never expected that his song would elicit such a massive response.

It was a dream come true for me, said Sunil, who is a self-taught singer, with no formal training. Earlier, he had recorded eight songs devoted to Sai Baba.

He has already been promised tracks in the upcoming two instalments of the Hanuman Ansh franchise, alongside receiving several new industry offers. I dream of singing a duet with Bollywood playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, Sunil added.