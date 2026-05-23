From Moo To Woof, MP’s New Headcount Includes Tails, Too

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing Census 2027 exercise for Indians, urban local bodies in Madhya Pradesh will soon begin a large-scale census and registration drive for pet and stray animals in urban areas.

The state urban administration department has directed all 413 urban local bodies to appoint nodal officers at city, zone and ward levels for monitoring livestock activities, registration of pet animals and management of stray animals.

The move follows an advisory issued by the union government’s department of animal husbandry and darying regarding stray animal management, tagging, vaccination and registration. The UAD has directed all ULBs to complete the appointment of nodal officers within one week and submit compliance reports to the department and concerned animal husbandry authorities.

Registration through Bharat Pashudhan portal

According to officials, all stray animals in urban areas will be registered through Bharat Pashudhan Portal under the National Digital Livestock Mission. Stray cattle including cows, buffaloes and goats will be identified using green ear tags, while stray dogs will be fitted with collar tags for monitoring and tracking.

SOP for portal implementation

The Centre has also prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Bharat Livestock Portal. Field officers have been instructed to coordinate with the animal husbandry department to ensure proper registration, tagging, vaccination and data entry of animals.

The guidelines also lays stress on large-scale sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination drives for stray dogs under Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023. Urban local bodies have been asked to establish animal birth control centres and shelters to manage the stray dog population effectively.

Nodal officers at multiple levels

Officials said the animal husbandry and dairying department has already appointed nodal officers at district, tehsil, block and village levels. Urban bodies will now appoint field-level officers to assist in the registration and vaccination of both pet and stray animals in cities.

“All urban bodies had been instructed to run continuous campaigns and give top priority to the initiative. Progress will also be reviewed in upcoming departmental video conferencing meetings.”

- RK Kartikey, additional director, UAD