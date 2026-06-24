From Marijuana To MD, Smack And LSD: Bhopal’s Drug Network Shifts From Traditional To Synthetic Narcotics | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The nature of drug trafficking in Bhopal has undergone a significant transformation over the past few years, with synthetic and high-value narcotics increasingly replacing traditional drugs such as marijuana (ganja) and charas.

Records of NDPS Act cases registered by the Crime Branch between 2022 and 2026 reveal a sharp rise in the seizure of synthetic drugs, indicating an evolving and more sophisticated drug network operating in the city.

While cannabis continues to account for the largest share of seizures, the emergence of substances such as MD (mephedrone), LSD, smack, nitrazepam (Nitravet) tablets and other psychotropic substances has become a growing concern for police.

Crime Branch officials said that unlike traditional drugs like marijuana, synthetic narcotics are easier to transport due to a smaller quantity and weight, yield higher profits and cater to a growing urban clientele, particularly among young users, parties and even in gyms.

Officials said the changing pattern points to a major shift in Bhopal’s drug syndicates. Traffickers are increasingly moving beyond marijuana and are adopting synthetic drugs with higher market value and wider distribution networks.

High-profile drug networks busted

Last year, the Crime Branch launched a massive crackdown and busted a drug network of DJ Yaseen Machhli. Besides arresting local traffickers, the Crime Branch even arrested a Nigerian from Delhi and a Thai woman who were supplying drugs to the racket.

Moreover, youths from some high-profile and influential families were also held for use and supply of drugs during the past few months.

Recoveries highlight shift in trend

According to Crime Branch records, only 10 grams of MD were seized in 2022, while 22.92 grams of MD were seized in 2023. However, the figure surged to 92.16 grams in 2024 and over 125 grams in 2025.

This year, 47.44 grams of MD have been seized during the past five months, reflecting a steep increase in synthetic drug trafficking. In 2023, cops also seized 8 grams of brown sugar.

In 2025, police also seized LSD blot papers, smack and hundreds of nitrazepam tablets, indicating a pattern change in the city’s narcotics market. During the past one and a half years, cops have also seized over 77 grams of smack.

The number of NDPS cases registered by the Crime Branch also witnessed a substantial increase.

From 14 cases in 2022, the figure jumped to 51 in 2024 and remained high at 49 cases in 2025, with 27 cases within five months in 2026. The number of arrests also increased from 31 in 2022 to 98 in 2025 and 59 till now in 2026.