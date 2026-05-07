From Life Sentence To Lifelong Partner — A Love Story That Bloomed Behind Bars In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): It began across a desk in the warrant branch of Satna Central Jail — documents, prisoner records, official files. It ended at a wedding in Chhatarpur on May 5. What happened in between is one of the most unlikely love stories to emerge from behind prison walls.

Deputy Jailer Firoza Khatoon, posted at Satna Central Jail, has married Dharmendra Singh — a man who once served a life sentence for murder in the very jail where she worked.

The story traces back to 2007, when a sensational murder shook Chhatarpur district. Chandla Municipal Council vice-president Krishnadutt Dixit was brutally killed and his body buried. Chandla resident Dharmendra Singh was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was lodged in Satna Central Jail to serve his term.

Inside prison, Dharmendra stood apart. His conduct was disciplined, his demeanour calm. Recognising his behaviour and administrative aptitude, jail authorities assigned him work in the office — first assisting in general tasks, then handling the warrant branch, managing documents, prisoner release records and official correspondence.

It was in this shared workspace that he and Firoza began to interact — formally at first, then with growing familiarity. Over years of working side by side, formal communication gave way to emotional companionship. By the time Dharmendra was released, about four years ago, the bond between them had deepened into something neither could walk away from.

They decided to marry — fully aware of the social scrutiny that would follow.

Firoza's family did not approve. Not a single family member attended the wedding. In their place, Rajbahadur Mishra — district vice-president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Satna — and his wife stepped in to perform the kanyadaan, standing as the bride's symbolic parents.

A murder convict and his jailer. A wedding without family. And a love story that refused to be imprisoned by its own circumstances.