From IGPs To Constables, 100 MP Police Personnel Selected For DGP Commendation Honour | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 100 police personnel will receive Director General of Police (DGP) Commendation Roll and Disc. The DGP commendation disc award has been presented to police officials and personnel across eight categories since 2002.

The honour is given for achieving commendable results during anti-dacoity, anti-Naxal and other operations; doing commendable work during natural disasters; winning medals at the national level while representing the state in sports; implementing new initiatives that improve police functioning.

Those selected for honour at IGP level

Anurag, Inspector General of Police, rural zone, Indore, Bhopal police commissioner Sanjay Kumar, Bhopal IG Ruchivardhan Mishra, retired IG Anshuman Singh, Shiyash A who is currently on deputation as IGP, BSF, New Delhi.

Those selected for honour at DIG level

Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Birendra Kumar Singh (Narmadapuram), Vineet Kapoor, Manoj Kumar Singh (Indore), Riyaz Iqbal, Mayank Awasthi.

Those selected for honour in SP rank

Amit Saxena, Assistant Inspector General of Police (personnel), Police Headquarters, Bhopal DCP Akhil Patel, Singrauli; SP Shiyaz KM, Bhopal DCP Adarshkant Shukla, Malay Jain; others are cyber cell, Bhopal, SP Pranay Nagvanshi, Ratlam; ASP Rakesh Kumar Pendro, Bhopal DCP Shalini Dixit, AIG Gopal Singh Dhakad.

Other officials to receive honour

DSP-rank officials including Ankita Khatarkar, Satyendra Ghanghoria, Neelam Baghel, Ravi Prakash Singh Bhadauria, Akash Amalkar, Udit Mishra, Nitesh Patel and Yogesh Singh Tomar.

Additionally, 14 inspectors, 26 sub-inspectors, 7 assistant sub-inspectors, 12 head constables and 13 constables have been selected.