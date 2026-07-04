From Field To Feed: Politicians Chase Likes And Reach | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise inspection at a government hospital, an unannounced visit to a school, a temple stop, a review meeting or even a politician stepping into a farmer's field to sow crops. These moments are no longer captured by chance.

Last week, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav grabbed attention by joining farmers in sowing seeds during his visit to Betul.

Later, state Congress president Jitu Patwari was also seen ploughing a tribal farmer's field and interacting with cultivators, with videos of both leaders quickly dominating social media feeds.

Across Madhya Pradesh, almost every public and personal appearance of senior politicians is now planned for digital audiences, reaching Instagram, Facebook and X within minutes through professionally shot videos, drone footage, cinematic reels and instant edits.

Dedicated teams

Most senior political leaders employ professional social media teams that work round the clock to ensure speeches, rallies, meetings and public appearances are uploaded within minutes across social media platforms.

They include photographers, videographers, video editors, graphic designers, content writers, social media managers and digital strategists.

The teams also analyse platform trends and recommend the best time and format for publishing content to maximise reach and engagement.

Salaries vary depending on experience, the leader's profile and whether the professionals are hired directly or through a political consultancy or digital agency.

With millions of followers across Instagram, Facebook and X, politicians can potentially earn from their social media presence if they choose to activate the platforms' monetisation programmes and meet the eligibility criteria.

Bureaucrats & IPS officials

The trend has expanded beyond politics. Several IAS and IPS officers have become active on social media.

Datia collector Swapnil Wankhede, Neemuch collector Himanshu Chandra, joint collector of Indore Priya Verma, IPS officers Anu Beniwal, Sachin Atulkar and several other officers regularly attract attention for their official updates and public engagement.

Ministers with strong online presence

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan leads the state in terms of social media visibility.

He has 4.8 million followers on Instagram, 6.6 million on Facebook and 9.2 million on X.

He is followed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, 2.2 million on Facebook and 456,000 on X, making him one of the most-followed political leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

Among BJP ministers, Kailash Vijayvargiya has one of the strongest digital footprints, with 745,000 Instagram followers, 1.9 million followers on X and 1.4 million followers on Facebook.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has 146,000 followers on Instagram, 88,100 on X and 505,000 on Facebook, while Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has 25,500 Instagram followers, 59,500 followers on X and 146,000 followers on Facebook.

The Opposition is equally active online. Jitu Patwari has emerged as one of the most-followed Congress leaders in the state, with 853,000 Instagram followers, 1 million followers on X and 1.5 million followers on Facebook.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh commands 158,000 followers on Instagram, 1.2 million on X and 1.7 million followers on Facebook.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar has 305,000 followers on Instagram, 36,700 followers on X and 420,000 followers on Facebook.

Head constable suspended for social media presence

Vivekanand Tiwari of Shahdol Traffic Police became known for his traffic awareness reels, motivational videos and public interactions, amassing a large following on social media.

He also started earning from social media, reportedly much more than his actual salary. However, his online popularity also drew departmental scrutiny.

In June 2026, Shahdol Police suspended him, alleging that he remained absent from duty without prior permission. The department also initiated a departmental inquiry and a probe into his assets.