From Classroom To Combat – 45 Excise Officers To Undergo 90-Day Training | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 45 newly recruited state excise officials will undergo 90-day intensive training during which they will learn parade drills with SLR rifles and weapon handling.

The training will begin shortly. The officials will receive sub-inspector-level training aimed at preparing them to handle challenging situations during service.

The course includes subjects related to excise administration such as Excise Act, 1915, procedures for maintaining records related to tenders, sales and excise duty, NDPS Act, MP Beer and Liquor Act, 2000, storage of foreign liquor along with other laws related to state’s excise policy. Trainees will be taught all the subjects in 120 classroom periods.

They will also learn about cybercrime, cyber fraud, e-returns, e-filing, IFMS, e-office systems and operation of official email. Training in CPR, first aid and fire safety will also be provided with demonstrations. The trainees will visit the district excise office, FSL Sagar, district court and district hospital as part of the programme.

Physical training

The day will begin with Dakshinmurti Stotram followed by bamboo exercises, PT, USC, sit-ups, chin-ups, push-ups, beam and rope exercises, five kilometres of road running, 12 kilometres of road walking, crocodile walk, duck walk, crawling and plank exercises.

Weapon handling

Trainees will attend parade sessions with and without SLR rifles. They will learn to handle 9mm pistols, Glock pistols, .38 calibre revolvers, .303 rifles and SLR rifles.

Sports and meditation

Trainees will learn to play volleyball, football, cricket and kho-kho. Of the total, about 71 periods will be devoted to meditation sessions and Geeta recitation.

“The course has been designed to enhance capability of officials to handle any situation they may face during their service.”

Raja Babu, outgoing ADG (training)