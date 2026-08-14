From ₹6,000 Rented Room To 2 Million Followers, Gen Z Duo Builds Digital Empire | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Freedom can mean different things to different people. For Daimini and Harshit, it meant having the courage to build something of their own, before they even knew where it would take them.

In 2019, the two college students started with no investment, no mentor and no elaborate business plan. Just a rented room costing Rs 6,000 a month, a blog and an obsession with understanding how brands market themselves.

Seven years later, that experiment has grown into two businesses, Marketian, an ed-tech platform helping marketers build careers, and Wincible, a digital marketing agency helping businesses scale online.

Today, more than 40,000 students learn from Marketian every month, while its content has built a community of over 2 million followers across the internet.

Their work has also brought them collaborations with brands including ChatGPT, Adobe, Flipkart, Amazon and Emergent, while they are currently working with Meta to educate businesses running digital marketing campaigns in India.

“We wanted to be in creative fields. We tried a lot of things before discovering our love for digital marketing,” the duo said. When they started, digital marketing was often dismissed as a way to scam people.

With no roadmap, they taught themselves, experimented, worked with businesses and learned by doing. Their biggest challenge wasn’t just building a business; it was explaining to people what they actually did.

The turning point came two years ago when they began creating content. What started as an attempt to share the lessons they had learned over three years of marketing quickly found an audience hungry for practical knowledge.

For Gen Z, they believe, the marketing approach is different. The previous generation asks, ‘How do I get more for this business?’ Gen Z asks, ‘How do I make this viral?’ they said. The real magic, they believe, lies in combining both strategy with creativity.

This Independence Day, their celebration is personal. Marketian is marking the occasion with an Independence Day sale, offering 60% off on all curricula under the idea: “Independent India, Independent Skills.”

And after seven years, their biggest takeaway is simple: you made the right decision. Because sometimes, freedom begins with nothing more than two people deciding to start.