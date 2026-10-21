From 17 To 11! Number Of Women Collectors Declines Sharply In Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One-third of the districts in the state had women collectors a few months ago. After the recent administrative reshuffles in the state, only 11 districts have women collectors.

In the administrative revamps, the government shifted women collectors from six districts.

The government shifted Aditi Garg from Mandsaur, Misha Singh from Ratlam, Priti Yadav from Agar, Usha Parmar from Panna, and Riju Bafna from Shajapur to other places. Badwani collector Bhavya Mittal has gone on study leave.

Earlier, the government shifted a few women collectors but posted some other female officers in their places, so one-third of districts had women collectors.

The women collectors posted in different districts are Ruchika Chouhan (Gwalior), Pratibha Pal (Sagar), Jayati Singh (Barwani), Neetu Mathur (Alirajpur), Shila Dahima (Sheopur), Jamuna Bhide (Niwari), Rajni Singh (Narsinghpur), Vidisha Mukherjee (Maihar), Rakhi Sahay (Umaria), Neha Meena (Seoni), and Anju Pawan Bhadoria (Dindori).

According to reports, the government plans to post two women officers as collectors in two districts in the next administrative reshuffle.

It may send two 2017 batch officers, Anju Arun and Ankita Dhakre, as collectors to two districts. All other officers of this batch have been posted in districts.

For the first time, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has started the process for posting women officers as collectors in districts.

Earlier, a few districts had women officers as collectors.