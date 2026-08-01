Friendship Day Special: Creative Partners Who Turned Friendship Into Lifelong Success | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Friendship is built on shared passions, trust and mutual respect. On the eve of Friendship Day, Free Press spoke to a few artistes and entrepreneurs who are not only close friends but have also been collaborating for decades, turning their personal bonds into lifelong creative and professional journeys. Excerpts:

A musical bond that stood the test of time

Anil Sansare (45) and Laxmi Narayan (44) first met 2000 at the Children's Theatre Academy at Gandhi Bhawan in Bhopal when both were 18 years old. Bound by their passion for theatre and music, they began training under Ustad Surendra Wankhede.

Anil mastered the harmonium, while Laxmi Narayan learned to play tabla, pakhawaj and several other instruments.

Their acquaintance quickly blossomed into friendship. By 2004, they were performing together in the academy's in-house events and by 2009 they had branched out as freelance performers.

Today, their musical partnership spans 22 years. "Music is our soul and our first love - that is why our partnership has lasted so long," said Anil. "We do have differences but they are strictly about music. We argue and quarrel but at the end of the day we always make up."

Dance partners united by mutual respect

About 20 years ago, classical dancers Kshama Malviya and Shweta Devendra were introduced to each other by a common friend. Bonding over their shared love for dance, they quickly became close friends and long-time collaborators.

Today, Kshama teaches Kathak at St Joseph Co-ed School, while Shweta teaches Bharatanatyam at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, BHEL.

They have been performing together on stage for nearly two decades. "Our ideas, beliefs and even our tastes are so similar that we sometimes end up buying the exact same clothes," Kshama said.

The two rarely fight, preferring to give each other constructive suggestions. The secret to their lasting bond is the complete absence of jealousy. "Her success makes me genuinely happy, and vice versa," Kshama added.

From school friends to global business partners

School friends Anubhav Dubey (31) and Anand Nayak (34) hail from Rewa and Shajapur districts respectively. They met about a decade ago while studying at a school in Indore.

After graduating from college, they chose to skip the traditional job search and dive straight into entrepreneurship. After experimenting with business ventures, they found success with Chai Sutta Bar.

The duo now oversees nearly 650 outlets across India. They have also expanded internationally to Dubai and Canada, with plans to enter the US market soon. "Mutual understanding is the USP of our friendship," said Anubhav, adding, "We might have disagreements over business decisions, but they have never shaken our trust and respect for each other."