Friends Ditch Safety Alert For Swim In Swollen Waters Of Lahchura Dam In Chhatarpur; Delhi Boy Dead, 2 Rescued After 5 Hour-Long Operation

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was swept away while two of his friends were rescued by police and divers after the trio entered the swollen waters of Lahchura Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday. The rescue operation lasted for around five hours.

The three friends had gone for a swim in the dam, located about 8 km from Harpalpur, despite a safety alert issued by the administration. They entered the water to bathe but got trapped in the strong current and deep waters.

Bystanders attempted to rescue them. While two of them managed to escape, Rahul (30), a resident of Delhi, drowned.

According to reports, Rahul, a resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi, along with Dhananjay Mishra (20), a resident of Kirari, and Rohit Kumar (31), a resident of Bharat Vihar, had travelled to Lahchura Dam by car on Sunday. The trio had first visited Bando village in the Panwari police station area to meet their friend Ravi before heading to the dam for a picnic.

Due to continuous rainfall, the Dhasan River is in spate, and the dam is overflowing. Authorities have placed warning boards at several locations, cautioning people against entering the water. However, despite the warnings, the three youths entered the water flowing below the dam to bathe.

While bathing, all three ventured into deeper waters. Rahul was caught in a whirlpool created by the strong current. He called for help but was swept away. Reports suggest that none of the three youths knew how to swim.

After receiving information about the incident, police from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh reached the spot.

Station House Officer Arjun Singh, along with police personnel and divers, launched a rescue operation that continued for nearly five hours. During the search, Rahul's body was found trapped between rocks underwater.

The body was recovered and sent to Mahoba District Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police informed Rahul's family about the incident.

Several accidents have been reported at Lahchura Dam during the rainy season as people continue to enter the water for picnics despite repeated warnings from authorities.