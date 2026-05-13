French Firms Keen On Long-Term Partnership With MP, Says France Ambassador Thierry Mathou | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said French companies were keen on a long-term partnership with Madhya Pradesh in the fields of logistics, automobiles, agriculture, infrastructure, retail and biodiversity.

Referring to the cultural and educational ties between Madhya Pradesh and France, he said cooperation in the fields of education, tourism and academic exchange would expand further in the coming years.

Mathou was speaking at the Indo-French Conclave held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Tuesday. He said India and France were building a strong partnership and more than 700 French companies were currently operating in India.

MSME minister Chetan Kashyap said Madhya Pradesh was rapidly developing new opportunities in space technology, tourism, logistics and food processing. He said the food processing sector had gained momentum with the expansion of the irrigation area in the state. Referring to the state s investment-friendly policies, Kashyap said Madhya Pradesh s partnership with European countries, including France, was becoming stronger.

Chief secretary Anurag Jain said interest among French and global institutions in Madhya Pradesh was steadily increasing. He said a nuclear energy project was being developed in Mandla and Madhya Pradesh was moving towards clean energy generation.

Principal secretary, industrial policy and investment promotion, Raghwendra Singh, said there were immense opportunities for collaboration with France in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, renewable energy, food processing and aerospace. He said Madhya Pradesh s exports to France stood at around $290 million in 2024-25. The conclave was attended by representatives of leading French companies and investors.