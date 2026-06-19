French Band Alright: Mela Captivates Audience At Bharat Bhavan | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live performance of French band Alright Mela captivated the audience at Bharat Bhavan on Friday.

The highlight of the event was the performance by Alright Mela, a Franco-Moroccan trio that brings together Mediterranean influences, Gnawa traditions, electric oud, and electronic music.

The band performed songs like Sidi Moussa, Suzangdi, Layli Jaw, and special French songs like Douce France.

Formed by artistes Markus, Cheb Xavi, and Jaouad El Garouge, the band’s immersive sound is a fusion of acoustic roots and psychedelic trance.

Jaouad El Garouge, the lead artiste of the band, told media persons that there was a time when he felt completely lost in life, unsure of what path to take.

It was then that he read the Indian scripture Bhagavad Gita, which transformed his entire life and his perspective on living, he said.

Proficient in singing as well as playing the electric guitar, drums, and the traditional oud, Jaouad has performed in over 20 countries worldwide.