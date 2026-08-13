Freedom Returns: Tricolour To Fly In Former Naxal Bastions Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, the Tricolour will be hoisted in more than 35 villages of the erstwhile Naxal-affected districts of Balaghat and Mandla on Independence Day, marking a historic mile-stone after decades of Left

Wing Extremism (LWE).

The villages had never cel ebrated Independence Day as fear of violent reprisals from Naxals prevented residents from hoisting the National Flag or singing the National Anthem.

Madhya Pradesh had 644 LWE-affected villages across

Balaghat (469), Mandla (115) and Dindori (60). With all three districts now declared free of Left Wing Extremism, this year's 80th Independence Day will be celebrated across these villages without fear.

For residents, the celebra-tions symbolise freedom not only from British rule but also from decades of Naxal violence.

As part of the 'Special Tir-anga Yatra' and 'Naxal-free India Campaign', patriotic programmes will be organised in remote and formerly Naxal-affected areas of Balaghat from Aug 13 to 14.

Officials said villagers had

earlier avoided participating in national celebrations be-cause of threats from Naxals and anti-social elements. How ever, sustained police oper ations, continuous area domination and confidence-building measures have transformed the situation, restoring public trust.

Key Event Locations

The campaign will cover some ofthe district's most sensitive and interior villages, including Pala-gundi, Kodwapar, Rashimeta, Chauriya, Chilkona, Chukkatola, Bodal Bahra, Songudda, Harra-nala, Bitli and Suryaservi.

644 Naxal-affected villages in MP: Balaghat -469, Mandla -115, Dindori -60

SP of Dindori, Ashish Khare said that the affect of the Naxal in the district was nominal, but the police did not took the situation easy and keep on conducting the searches.

“Still the police runs the search operation to curb any untoward situation in the specified villages, related to LWE movement”, he said.

SP Mandla Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that 115 villages were affected by the Naxals, but six villages Deogaon and Chitanachna of Motinala police station, Sathia and Chatarpakhna of police station Mavai, Mandmau and Premnagar of police station Bichiya were worst affected.

“On this Independence Day, the Tricolour will hoisted with full honour in these villages for the first time and also to the other villages which were affected”, he said.