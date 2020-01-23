Free Press impact: Deputy director Sanik Welfare terminated over financial irregularities

BHOPAL: The state government have terminated the services of the deputy director of Sanik Welfare colonel Ashwani Kumar (retired) Directorate Bhopal with immediate effect for following the financial irregularities.
A special team is constituted to investigate the case will submit the report in 15 days. Free Press exposed the issue on December 24,2019.
The colonel was appointed on contractual basis to run the committee, but huge financial irregularities were reported during his tenure.
Home department served a notice to the officer on December 23. The reply submitted by the officer was not satisfactory and as a penalising him his services were terminated.
The home department has asked the DGP to institute a special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department to investigate the irregularities and to submit the report within 15 days.
In its probe home department found that the huge financial irregularities in the committee accounts.
Neeraj Chaturvedi siphoned off over Rs 6 cr: A retired head constable and the employee of Sanik Welfare Committee Neeraj Chaturvedi, had allegedly siphoned the money of the ex-army personnel. It is claimed that huge over Rs 6 crore has been siphoned from the organisation account. Thus money of around 700 ex-army personnel for their welfare and others has been ripped off. As soon as the fraud came to fore, the head constable submitted a resignation and fled. Many other officers are allegedly involved in the scam.
It came in light that the scam was running since 2014 to 2019. The government money was deposited in the government account, but few of the current accounts were opened and the money is parked in those accounts very skilfully.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)