Free Press impact: Deputy director Sanik Welfare terminated over financial irregularities

BHOPAL: The state government have terminated the services of the deputy director of Sanik Welfare colonel Ashwani Kumar (retired) Directorate Bhopal with immediate effect for following the financial irregularities.

A special team is constituted to investigate the case will submit the report in 15 days. Free Press exposed the issue on December 24,2019.

The colonel was appointed on contractual basis to run the committee, but huge financial irregularities were reported during his tenure.

Home department served a notice to the officer on December 23. The reply submitted by the officer was not satisfactory and as a penalising him his services were terminated.

The home department has asked the DGP to institute a special investigation team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department to investigate the irregularities and to submit the report within 15 days.

In its probe home department found that the huge financial irregularities in the committee accounts.