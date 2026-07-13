Free Health Camp Benefits Hundreds In MP's Badamalhara

Free Health Camp Benefits Hundreds In Badamalhara | FP photo

Badamalhara (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of residents received free medical consultations, diagnostic tests and medicines at a health camp organised by Arogya Bharati in Badamalhara.

The camp, held at the local auditorium with support from Municipal Council President Nisha Raja Bundela, offered specialist consultations along with free tests for haemoglobin, blood pressure, blood sugar and pregnancy.

Senior gynaecologist Dr Gayatri Namdev examined pregnant women and advised them on regular antenatal check-ups, balanced diet, timely vaccination and safe motherhood.

She also counselled several first-time expectant mothers with delicate health conditions. Block Medical Officer Dr Hemant Maraiya extended support to the initiative.

Dr Pranshi Trivedi highlighted the importance of a balanced diet rich in iron, calcium and protein for women, while doctors Yogesh Kumar Jain and Siyaram Chaubey examined patients and provided treatment.

Arogya Bharati Provincial Vice President Dr SR Chaubey and District Secretary Vikas Chaubey said the camp aimed to improve access to specialist healthcare in rural areas and promote preventive health awareness.

Residents appreciated the initiative and urged organisers to conduct similar health camps regularly. Several Arogya Bharati volunteers and members of Ashok Pathology were also present.