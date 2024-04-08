Free DIAMOnDS At AIIMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) project, which is currently underway in the department of pathology at AIIMS Bhopal, offers free-of-cost testing of biomarkers for breast and lung cancer. The project is funded by Indian Council of Medical Research.

Addressing a workshop in AIIMS on Saturday, AIIMS executive director Dr Ajai Singh spoke on importance of sensitising people about the early detection of cancer. Timely detection plays a pivotal role in improving outcomes and increasing survival rates for individuals battling this disease, he said. Professor Deepti Joshi introduced the audience to the DIAMonDs project currently underway in the Department of Pathology at AIIMS Bhopal.

Dr Sandeep Mathur, a senior professor of pathology at AIIMS, New Delhi, spoke on prognostic and predictive biomarkers in breast cancer, which provided attendees with valuable insights in the field of breast pathology. Cancer remains a significant health challenge globally and early detection can make a profound difference in treatment options and prognosis.

Through awareness campaigns, education initiatives and community outreach programmes, AIIMS aims to empower individuals with knowledge about the signs and symptoms of cancer, as well as the importance of regular screenings.