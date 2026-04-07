FPJ Impact: Metro Steps In To Fix Sewage Mess After BMC Backs Off; Work To Divert Sewage Begins Near Bhopal Junction |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed to act, the Metro Rail Corporation stepped in to begin work on diverting sewage flowing into hotels and residential buildings near Bhopal Junction.

The issue affects Hotel Red Sea Plaza, Hotel Rajshree and around 10 nearby structures located close to Platform No. 6. Earlier, the metro rail corporation had written to the BMC and Railways, shifting responsibility to them. However, following a report by Free Press, the agency has now taken direct action. On Tuesday, metro teams deployed JCB machines to clean a blocked drainage channel near Alpana Tiraha, which had caused sewage to enter surrounding buildings.

Despite the intervention, risks remain significant. Many of the affected buildings are 50 to 60 years old and already in a dilapidated condition. A previous civic survey had warned that continuous water seepage has weakened walls, pillars and beams, increasing the likelihood of structural collapse. Yet, no evacuation has been carried out so far.

The situation is further complicated by the upcoming underground metro construction between Nadra Bus Stand and Bhopal Railway Station. Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will operate at a depth of around 25 metres, and experts fear that vibrations could endanger these fragile structures.

Although the immediate sewage issue is being addressed, concerns over safety and potential accidents during excavation persist.