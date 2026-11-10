Four Killed, Five Injured As Speeding Truck Rams SUV Carrying Family For Narmada Holy Dip In MP's Sagar | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision between a speeding truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Sagar district on Monday morning, officials said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 near Gopalpura under Deori police station limits, Sagar superintendent of police Sanjiv Kumar Sinha said.

According to preliminary investigations, the SUV occupants, residents of Bhainsa village, had hired the vehicle to travel to Barman for a holy dip in the Narmada river on the occasion of 'Amavasya'.

"The occupants of the SUV were trapped after the head-on collision. Police and people in the vicinity took them out of the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident," Sinha said.

He said three people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The five injured were admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched efforts to trace and arrest the truck driver, who fled following the accident.

Local MLA Pradeep Lariya visited the medical college, met the injured and enquired about their condition.

He urged the administration to ensure proper medical facilities for the injured and provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased.