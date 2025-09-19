Four Held For Theft In Jabalpur District, Jewellery Worth ₹4 Lakh, Bike Seized | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons of inter-district gang were arrested for theft in Dagdaga Hinota and Jodhpur Padav villages in Jabalpur district. Stolen gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 4 lakh and the motorcycle used in the crime was seized from them.

Imran Ali alias Saddam, Hemant Chakraborty, Swatantra Chaudhary and Vinay alias Vinod Chakraborty all residents of neighbouring Narsinghpur district were arrested by the Jabalpur police.

The accused have confessed of committed around ten thefts in Seoni, Narsinghpur and Jabalpur districts.

A team was set up to investigate the theft cases registered in the Tilwara police station on basis of the clues of involvement of culprits from neighbouring district.

Surendra Kumar Patel resident of village Dagdaga Hinota lodged a complaint with the Tilwara Police Station on September 16 that he is a teacher in a primary school in Village Lamheti.

He left for the school after locked the house in the morning and when returned back in the evening saw the door lock was broken.

When I went inside the house, I saw the locks of four cupboards were broken and the jewellery and cash was missing.

In another incident, Anil Singh Lodhi resident of village Jodhpur Padav, reported to Tilwara Police Station that he runs a general store near the canal bridge in the village.

During day he locked the front door of the house and went to a hospital with his wife and children. When he returned back after sometime, saw the front door lock was broken. Inside the room, the locker of the cupboard was also broken and jewellery, Rs 2,000 cash was missing from it.

During investigation it was revealed that the burglars would do ‘rekhi’ in the villages and targeted locked houses where they committed theft.

Acting on the tip of two boys on a motorcycle were standing on the side of the Highway in front of the Tripuri Sundari Temple Road and were talking about selling gold jewellery.

The team arrested Imran and Swatantra and interrogated, they confessed to have committed theft at Jodhpur Padav and Dagdaga Hinota with two accomplices, Hemant and Vinay.

They stated that the stolen goods were with their two accomplices. Acting on their information, the team raided Gotegaon in Narsinghpur District and arrested the two accomplices.