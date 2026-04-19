Four Friends Killed As Tractor Trolley Overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four young friend killed after a tractor-trolley veered off the road and overturned in Anuppur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The four belongs to village Karanjia of Dindori district and the accident occurred in the Karanpathar police station area of Anuppur district where they were going to collect crushed gravel, police said.

Karanpathar station in-charge Birendra Varkade told reporters that the tractor lost control and overturned by the roadside, trapping its occupants, who died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Ankush Uike, aged 24, the driver of the vehicle, Brajesh Pendo- 18, Ravindra Kumar 18 and Chandra Prakash Marko, 17.

All four were close friends and residents of Bhimkundi village in Dindori district.

They had set out early in the morning to fetch construction material.

Local residents who reached the spot soon after the accident immediately informed the police.

Rescue operations were launched, and an earthmoving machine was called in to lift the overturned trolley and extricate the bodies.