Four Fast-Track Courts To Be Set Up To Tackle Exam Paper Leaks In Madhya Pradesh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government and the High Court will establish four special fast-track courts in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur to ensure speedy trials in cases involving cheating and paper leaks in competitive and board examinations.

Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have such courts, which will be tasked with completing trials within three months of the filing of charge sheets.

Special Investigation Teams Formed

These special fast-track courts will be linked to the legal framework and investigative mechanisms, including flying squads, established to prevent examination malpractice.

Cases in these courts will be handled by special public prosecutors, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police of the respective district.

These fast-track courts will be established in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur, each with a defined territorial jurisdiction.

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Jurisdictions Of Four Fast-Track Courts

BHOPAL: The special fast-track court in Bhopal will hear cases from the districts of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Betul, Narmadapuram, Harda, Rajgarh and Vidisha.

INDORE: The special fast-track court in Indore will cover cases from Indore, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Ujjain, Dewas and the surrounding Malwa-Nimar region.

GWALIOR: The special fast-track court in Gwalior will have jurisdiction over the districts of Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Datia, Ashoknagar and Tikamgarh.

JABALPUR: The special fast-track court in Jabalpur will hear cases from Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Satna, Chhindwara, Shahdol and other districts within the Mahakoshal and Bundelkhand regions.