Cabinet Approves Bhavantar Scheme For Soybean Growers Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has approved the implementation of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana for the Kharif 2026 season under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), giving a major relief to farmers.

The scheme aims to help farmers get prices in line with the MSP. But farmers must register their names on the Food Department’s e-Uparjan portal by October 17 to get the benefits. The designated sale period will run from October 22 to January 15.

Cabinet has approved Rs 241.88 crore for student transportation in 94 Sandeepani schools operated by the Tribal Affairs Department.

The decision is part of a broader package of development proposals worth approximately Rs 27,050 crore, aimed at improving education, healthcare, irrigation, judicial infrastructure and farmers’ welfare across the state.

Under the plan, the annual transportation allowance per student will increase from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000, with an additional 5% annual escalation.

Transportation services will be managed through outsourcing, supported by an IT-based platform and monitoring system to ensure efficient operations and better oversight.

The initiative will make the commuting easier for students, particularly those from tribal and remote areas.

Alongside the Sandipani school initiative, the cabinet approved Rs 2,875.20 crore continuing the schemes related to the construction and expansion of government schools, hostels, libraries and residential sports facilities during 2026–27 to 2030–31.

The state has 7,122 government high school and higher secondary schools. The proposed improvements include classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer rooms, staff facilities, furniture, interactive panels, green boards and security cameras to create a better learning environment.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 5,232 crore for AYUSH healthcare services and the continuation of the National AYUSH Mission. A sum of Rs 3,535 crore was earmarked for AYUSH colleges and hospitals.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 3,076.37 crore for irrigation projects in Burhanpur, Raisen, Mandsaur and Singrauli.

Additionally 24 new posts and the replacement of 12 posts were approved for the Women and Child Development offices in four newly formed districts.