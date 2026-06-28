Four Elephants From Chhattisgarh Create Panic In Anuppur Villages | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four elephants from Chhattisgarh entered Anuppur district three to four days ago and have damaged at least three houses in different villages besides destroying crops.

The forest department is on its toes to avert human-animal conflict by holding 'Hathi Chaupal' programmes in villages and expediting the compensation process for the damage.

Interacting with Free Press, Anuppur divisional forest officer David V Chanap said the four elephants entered through Jaithari tehsil and later moved to other villages.

Currently, the elephant group is camping in Sone Mahavni village. Normally, the elephants remain in the forest during the day and come out at night to forage. They venture into fields and eat jackfruit, paddy and other crops.

All the SOPs are being followed as part of elephant conservation practices. 'Hathi Chaupal' programmes are being organised in villages to make people aware of how they should stay away from the elephants and not worry about the damage, as compensation will be provided.

Moreover, the Railways have been asked to slow down trains passing through the area.

Likewise, when the elephant group moves at night, the electricity supply is snapped so that the elephants do not come into contact with live wires.

The elephant tracking team is monitoring the movement of the herd. Anuppur has been an elephant corridor for centuries, and successive generations of elephants continue to follow the routes used by their ancestors.