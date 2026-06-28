Elderly Man Rescued From Drowning In Drain By Cops On Night Patrol In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old elderly man narrowly escaped being swept away in a rain-swollen drain after alert police personnel risked their lives to rescue him during a late-night patrol in Hanumanganj area.

The incident occurred around midnight near Agrawal Tiraha at Puttha Mills amid rainfall.

According to police, the elderly man had fallen into a drain after sustaining a head injury and got trapped in muddy sludge while the strong water current was carrying him away.

Constables Mohit Shivhare and Rajendra Raghuvanshi, posted with Hanumanganj police station's Charlie-2/1 patrol unit, were on routine night patrol when they heard cries for help coming from the drain.

On reaching the spot, they found the man struggling in the fast-flowing water.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, Constable Mohit Shivhare entered the drain and held on to the victim to prevent him from being swept away.

With assistance from Constable Rajendra Raghuvanshi, Night Officer Sub-Inspector Ramsajeevan and FRV staff, the elderly man was safely pulled out.

After the rescue, Constable Shivhare administered CPR on the spot and cleared water from the victim's mouth, helping to stabilise his condition.

The police team then rushed him to Hamidia Hospital in an autorickshaw, where doctors later declared him out of danger.

A video of the rescue has also surfaced, highlighting the prompt response and bravery of the police personnel.