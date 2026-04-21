Former MP Returned ₹2,700 Out of ₹11,000 Election Contribution: Chaitanya Kashyap

Former MP Returned Rs 2,700 of Rs 11K From Election Contribution: Chaitanya Kashyap |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief secretary Sushil Chandra Verma, who later became an MP, returned Rs 2,700 from Rs 11,000 that he had taken as a contribution for fighting an election.

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Chaitanya Kashyap narrated a story about Verma at a function on the Civil Services Day in Bhopal on Tuesday.

According to Kashyap, he himself is an industrialist, and when he was setting up an industry, Verma was the chief secretary and removed all hurdles in the way of establishing the unit.

After retirement, Verma fought an election and became an MP. Kashyap said when he had gone to Verma's residence, he gave him Rs 11,000 as a sign of auspiciousness for fighting the election.

After Verma's victory, when Kashyap visited the latter's residence, he called an assistant and returned him Rs 2,700 and put before him a piece of paper containing the details of expenses he had incurred during the election.

Such genuineness has become a thing of the past now, Kashyap said, adding that the innovations are not always successful unless they continue for a long time.

The officials run a campaign for seven days with enthusiasm, but continuing it for a long time is a challenge for public servants.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain advised the officers to keep away from blindly following the rules and ignoring the person standing in the last row.

The officers should decide a case, keeping in mind the common man and their needs, Jain said.

According to Jain, the officials should change the rules, which lose their utility and cause problems to the common man.

Similarly, when the officers work on policy matters, they should avoid the shortcut method, Jain said, adding that the Civil Services Day is significant for the IAS officers as well as for those employees who are working in the state.