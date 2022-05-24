Former Congress Minister’s son arrested in connection with hitting businessman’s vehicle

Sehore/Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Astha police on Tuesday arrested the son of former Congress minister Hukum Singh Karada for allegedly ramming his car multiple times into the vehicle of an Indore based businessman, an official said.

The police also seized the vehicle of the accused, Rohitap Karada (32) which he was driving during the time of incident.

Astha Police station in charge Anil Yadav said that the incident occured on Saturday night when trader Dinesh Ahuja (40) and his associate were going to Indore from Bhopal.

"After a probe, we arrested Rohitap, who is the son of the former Congress minister, under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. If the complainant provides more details and evidence about the incident, we will add new provisions," Yadav said.

A case was registered on the complaint of businessman Dinesh Ahuja under section 294,279,352 of IPC. Ahuja told police that a man who was allegedly drunk was continuously rear-ending his car near Bharakhedi Jod in the Sehore stretch of Indore-Bhopal highway on Saturday night.

Immediately after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday, MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma had told reporters the accused was the son of former Congress state minister Hukum Singh Karada.

Ahuja had told police that the accused hit his car several times, forcing him and his associate to hide in a farm to escape the former's fury.

(with inputs from PTI)

