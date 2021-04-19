Former Bhopal mayor kicks up row by clicking photo with hearse

BHOPAL: Former mayor Alok Sharma has courted a controversy by clicking a photograph with hearse vans. It was Sharma who made six hearses available to the hospitals to convey bodies to the cremation ground.

When those vans were dedicated to the public, a video of a hearse carrying a body was made and it sparked a controversy. In an attempt to steal media headlines, Sharma has turned his good work into a mockery.

Earlier, a few BJP leaders were criticised for worshipping a tanker that was carrying oxygen. The tanker was stopped at Indore for two hours for performing the unwanted rituals.

Sharma has provided hearses to Hamidia Hospital, JP Hospital, AIIMS, Chirayu Hospital, People’s Hospital and JK Hospital. The Congress says the BJP leaders are more interested in getting publicity than in doing actual work for arresting the corona pandemic.