Form SIT to probe case of boy missing for 17 years: Supreme Court tells Madhya Pradesh govt

Supreme Court of India | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court, on Saturday, directed the Madhya Pradesh government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case of the petitioner’s missing son who went missing 17 years back.

A bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar passed order directing Madhya Pradesh government to form an SIT.

The petitioner had filed habeas corpus petition at Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, which was dismissed in May 2020, after which he had challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

The petitioner Attu, resident of Bhangarh in Sagar district, had approached the apex court with the complaint stating that his minor son was not traceable and there was a time when his son was named an accused in the FIR dated January 18, 2005, registered for the offence under Sections 354, 506, 294 of the IPC.

Advocate Pragati Nikhara told Free Press, “SC directed the State Government to form SIT. Investigation will be handed over to the SIT, which will submit status report to this Court. SIT is to be headed by an Inspector General of Police.”

“Petitioner’s son is missing for almost for 17 years and SC did not appreciate the manner in which the investigation is being conducted by authorities concerned,” she added.