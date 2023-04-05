Forest Minister Vijay Shah’s son Divyaditya Shah accuses SP Satyendra Shukla of misbehaviour

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Vijay Shah’s son and Janpad Panchayat Vice President Divyaditya Shah has accused SP Satyendra Shukla of misbehaviour in Khandwa.

He said that on Tuesday, before the Chief Minister’s arrival at the Ladli Behna Yojana conference, while he was climbing the stage, the SP caught hold of his collar and pushed him off the stage.

BJP Yuva Morcha demonstrated

Pandhana district president Sumitra Kale also accused the SP of misbehaviour. In this matter, the workers of BJP Yuva Morcha demonstrated on Wednesday.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah reached the BJP office an hour after the Chief Minister left Khandwa. He condemned the incident that happened with his son. Meanwhile, BJYM District President Anup Patel, while warning the gherao at SP office, demanded immediate suspension of the SP.

The SP Shukla said that he has not misbehaved with anyone. “I joined only two days ago. While climbing the stage, I asked Divyaditya Shah for his ID card as I did not recognize him. The Force had brought them down. On being told by his PSO, I myself went to bring him on stage. I don't even recognize the Pandhana president. The person named by Pandhana MLA was allowed to come on stage on the request of the Collector”, SP said. On the other hand, the minister said that the SP would not be able to stay in Khandwa.

Pandhana MLA Ram Dangore also accused the SP

BJP MLA from Pandhana, Dangore said “when the SP pushed the Pandhana district president at the gate, I reached there to bring him, the SP did not even allow me to get down from the stage. During this, I had to call Collector Anoop Kumar Singh”.

The BJYM district president said that Divyaditya is the vice-president of the district panchayat. This act will not be tolerated. Such SP will not be allowed to stay in Khandwa. Our demand from the government is that he should not only be removed but also should be suspended.

Forest Minister Vijay Shah said that the SP not only misbehaved with tribal Janpad Panchayat Pandhana President Sumitra Kale, District Panchayat Vice President Divyaditya Shah, but in the videos that are coming out, he is seen pulling them down by holding their collars.

“I will try to tell this matter to the Chief Minister. If our young leaders are treated like this, I don't think they will be able to live in Khandwa”, Shah added.