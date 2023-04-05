7 stepwells in Madhya Pradesh that may pose threat to lives

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
In light of Beleshwar Temple tragedy where 36 people died after the temple floor sank and the devotees fell straight in the stepwell, Free Press checked and compiled a list of other such stepwells which may be vulnerable to accidents. Take a look!
1. Bade Baag ki Bawdi in Bhopal is almost 70 feet deep. The 100-year-old stepwell lies open as people can be seen sitting on its battered boundary wall.
Mahesh Vishwakarma
2. This stepwell is near Atal Dwar in Indore. Apparently, Neelkantheshwar Mahadev Temple has been constructed over this stepwell, posing Belweshwar Temple-like threat.
Pintu Namdev
3. A 60-feet stepwell lies open in Naveen Nagar, near Aishbagh in Bhopal. This dilapidated stepwell is over hundred years old and is partially guarded by old, broken fence.
Mahesh Vishwakarma
4 This 50-feet deep stepwell is at Dwarka Nagar, near Bhopal Railway station. It is a dilapidated property with partial fencing and lies open, posing a threat to passersby
Mahesh Vishwakarma
5. Just like Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev Temple in Patel Nagar, a Lord Hanuman temple has been constructed on this stepwell at Jail Road in Indore.
Anand Shivre
6. This 60-feet deep stepwell is located near Senapati Hanuman Mandir in Gwalior. District administration staff has attempted to temporarily cover it with wooden logs, however most of it lies open, posing concern.
7. Another encroached stepwell, with Hanuman temple constructed on top of it. This stepwell is located at Mahant Complex Malharganj in Indore and poses a risk to lives of devotees.
Anand Shivre
Thanks For Reading!