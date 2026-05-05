Forest Department Sent Report To Government On Death Of Kanha Tigress And Its Four Cubs In Kanha Tiger Reserve | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department has sent a comprehensive report to state government on the death of a tigress and its four cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve. The report details the sequence of events leading to the incident.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Samita Rajora told Free Press that the report outlined steps taken after the sighting of the unwell tigress and its cubs.

She said that when three cubs were found dead one after another, a decision was taken to initiate treatment of the tigress and its lone surviving cub. At the time of rescue, the tigress showed no fear of human presence and was not aggressive. It exhibited symptoms of canine distemper disease.

Treatment of the tigress and its cub continued for two days. A PCR test confirmed that the tigress was suffering from canine distemper disease.

The forest officials suspect that the prey left by tigress might have also been eaten by a dog. When the tigress ate the kill for second time, the dog's saliva containing the canine distemper virus might have entered tigress's body and its cubs, causing infection and their death.

Immediate quarantine measures were taken and the area where the tigress and its lone cub were rescued was sanitised to prevent the spread of the disease to other wild animals. To monitor the situation, at least 40 camera traps were installed in the area. So far, only one leopard has been spotted.