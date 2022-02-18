For next 5 years only commercial vehicles to pay toll tax on MPRDC 17 roads

BHOPAL: The Cabinet approved the collection of toll tax for five years through a contracting agency on 17 previously constructed roads under Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC). Toll rates have been fixed on these 17 routes per kilometer per frequency. Approval has been given to fix toll rates on light commercial vehicles at Rs 1.4704, trucks at Rs 3.6501 and multi axle trucks at Rs 7.2830. Other vehicles will be exempted from toll tax.

The above rates will be increased every year on the basis of Wholesale Price Index at each toll plaza and will be rounded off to the nearest five rupees. This increase will be made effective from September 1 at the rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) announced by the Government of India for the financial year ending March 31 every year. For this, the wholesale price index of 31 March 2007 will be taken as the basis.

Before the actual toll starts on these 17 routes, it will be certified by the corporation that necessary improvement works have been completed on the route and approval has been given to prepare an action plan for improvement/upgradation for the next three years.

The exempted ones : On these routes all vehicles of Government of India and Government of Madhya Pradesh which are on official duty, non-commercial vehicles of former and present members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, all such vehicles which are on duty of Indian Army, Ambulance, Fire Brigade, Indian Post and Telegraph, Vehicles of the department, tractor trolleys used for agricultural purposes, auto rickshaws, two wheelers and bullock carts, freedom fighters and eminent journalists and in addition passenger vehicles such as buses, cars, jeeps, etc. will be exempted from toll.

- 8 % hike in DA: Cabinet has approved 8% hike in Dearness Allowance/relief to government servants, pensioners, teacher cadre and panchayat secretaries of Panchayat Rural Development Department in the seventh pay scale from October 1, 2021 (payment month November 2021). The announcement to this effect was made by the chief minister earlier.The cabinet has approved an estimated expenditure of Rs 50 lakh for sending horse rider Faraz Khan for training in Germany for the 19th Asian Games 2022 China.

The provision of creation of 181 academic posts was approved in Government, self-government / women's polytechnic colleges started ten to thirty years ago under the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment. The cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to nominate a non-government person to the post of vice-chairman in the executive committee of Madhya Pradesh State Skill Development and Employment Generation Board.

- Khargone : For the establishment of a new ITI in the development block Badwaha, district Khargone, the cabinet approved the creation of 19 instructors and 11 administrative posts and approved the financial provision for the required recurring expenditure.

-Anuppur: Along with this, approval for creation of 8 posts (4 posts financial year 2022-23 and 4 posts financial year 2023-24) for starting a new civil faculty in Government Polytechnic College Anuppur and expected recurring expenditure of about Rs 488.03 lakh.

-Jabalpur: Cabinet approved 24 academic posts, 14 posts of assistant staff and 6 posts for the operation of two new courses in engineering college of Jabalpur, approval of creation on outsourced at the rate fixed by the district head and expected recurring expenditure of about Rs 349.40 lakh.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:10 PM IST