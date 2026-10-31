Food Safety Department Intensifies Drive Against Adulteration In MP; Seizes 128 Kg Paneer, Palm Oil And 4 Quintals Of Mawa In Gwalior Ahead Of Diwali

Food Adulteration During Festive Season: Food Safety Department Seizes 128 Kg Paneer And 4.25 Quintals Of Mawa In Gwalior, Two Vehicles Held |

Food Adulteration In Madhya Pradesh: The Food Safety Department has intensified its drive against food adulteration during this ongoing festive season across Madhya Pradesh. In two separate actions, the Food Safety Department seized 128 kg of paneer and 10 litres of palm oil from Pichhore in Dabra. Meanwhile, officials intercepted two vehicles carrying 4.25 quintals of mawa in Gwalior. The estimated value of the seized material is Rs 12.28 lakh.

Paneer And Palm Oil Seized In Pichhore

Acting on a tip-off, the Food Safety Department raided a house belonging to Rakesh Baghel on Veermadhna Road in Pichhore Nagar Parishad, Dabra. Officials received information that large quantities of paneer and palm oil were stored at the house.

A team comprising food safety officials Girish Rajauriya, Satish Kumar Sharma and Govind Kumar Sargaiyan conducted the raid. The team seized 128 kg of paneer and 10 litres of palm oil. Officials also collected paneer samples for testing and sealed the refrigerator in which the paneer was stored in the house.

The raid created panic among dairy operators in the town. Some dairy owners reportedly shut their shops and left the area amid fears of further inspections.

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4.25 Quintals Of Mawa Transportation To Bhopal

In another action against suspected food adulteration, the department intercepted two vehicles near the Girwai police station at around 12.30 am on Thursday.

The vehicles were carrying 4.25 quintals of mawa. The drivers, Mukesh Chaurasia and Shabdpratap Yadav, told officials that the consignment was being transported from Mor Bazar to Bhopal. The consignment belonged to Suresh Kannaujia.

The owner also reached the spot and confirmed the quantity of mawa being transported. Food Safety Officers Lakhanlal Kori and Anand Prakash Sharma collected samples from both vehicles.

Following the inspection, officials seized the entire consignment as per regulations.

Despite continuous enforcement actions, the latest mawa seizure in Gwalior has once again highlighted the city's extensive use as a transit hub for transporting mawa to Bhopal and other cities.