Fluoride-Contaminated Water Causes Dental Damage In MP’s Mandla, Dindori Villages | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The groundwater contaminated by fluoride and suspected dolomite in dozens of villages across Dindori and Mandla districts is damaging children’s teeth.

Residents continue to rely on unsafe drinking water sources due to an inadequate supply of clean water. Villagers say they have no alternative but to consume water drawn from hand pumps and local sources.

In several affected pockets, children are showing early signs of dental fluorosis, a condition caused by excessive fluoride intake with white patches and discolouration. The region’s geological sensitivity has also raised concerns.

Areas such as Lalbara-Potalpani are known for dolomite deposits and the reported presence of uranium-bearing chert, adding to fears about long-term groundwater safety. “We are left with no option but to drink this water,” said local resident Lokendra Umre. He added, “Impact extends beyond health with farmers reporting that contaminated water is affecting crops, resulting in poor yields and financial losses.”

Medical experts confirm that fluorosis cases are on the rise. Dentist from Mandla Dr Sudeep Falke said, “Dental fluorosis is frequently seen among children. Fluoride in drinking water is the main cause. Whitish layers or patches appear on teeth from early childhood. These are permanent and cannot be reversed. In severe cases, discoloration becomes more prominent with age.” He said that prolonged exposure could lead to skeletal fluorosis, affecting bones and joints. “Children are most vulnerable as the damage begins during the development of teeth and bones. We see at least two to four such cases every week,” Falke added.

According to experts, issue cannot be resolved individually as the contamination is linked to groundwater. There is need for government intervention through defluoridation systems and a reliable supply of safe drinking water.

Manoj Bhaskar, Public Health Engineering Department engineer said, “Efforts are being made at the community level to improve water quality. We are taking initiatives to address fluoride contamination. In the case of dolomite, we will conduct tests. Such cases have not been reported to us so far.”