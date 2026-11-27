Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna forest officials have picked up five villagers in connection with the poaching of a tigress and they are being interrogated. The dog squads of the forest department and police have reached revenue land in Manki village and this raises suspicion that the tigress died in the revenue area and the suspects might have thrown its body into the north forest area of Panna.

A senior forest officer of Panna division said that the investigation used the help of two dog squads, and both dogs reached the farm area in Manki village. On the basis of this, five villagers have been picked up on suspicion and they are being grilled in connection with the incident. The farm area of Manki village is just 500 metres away from the place where the tigress was found dead, with a snare around its neck.

After the post-mortem, the corpse was burnt as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

It is believed that the suspects might have set the clutch wire snare to catch some wild herbivore and the tigress got trapped in it.

As the area where the tigress's body was found is close to Panna Tiger Reserve, officials of the tiger reserve have strengthened patrolling. Along with patrolling staff, senior forest officials are going deep into the forest areas during night hours and taking stock of the situation.