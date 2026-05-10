Five Policemen Suspended During Late-Night Checking Drive in Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five police personnel were suspended after they were found absent from duty during a late-night checking drive at Jawahar Chowk, police officials said.

The action was taken after Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar conducted a surprise inspection as part of the ongoing special checking drive being carried out across the city.

The campaign aims to monitor anti-social elements, keep a watch on criminals and ensure compliance with traffic rules, including mandatory helmet use.

During the inspection, several policemen deployed at the Jawahar Chowk checking point were allegedly found missing from their assigned duty spots.

Taking serious note of the negligence, the Police Commissioner ordered their immediate suspension.

The suspended personnel include Sub-Inspector Narmada Prasad Uike, head constables Bhupendra Sharma, Omprakash Mishra, Jalil Khan and Kamlesh Lode.

Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said negligence in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He added that the city police would continue intensive checking and surveillance drives to strengthen law and order and maintain public safety.