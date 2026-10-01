Five Old Government Medical Colleges Lack Seats In High-Demand Branches Across Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five old government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh do not offer Doctorate of Medicine (DM) seats in several high-demand super-speciality branches.

These include Clinical Haematology, Neonatology, Rheumatology/Clinical Immunology, Medical Genetics, Hepatology, Paediatric Neurology, Paediatric Gastroenterology, Neuroimaging and Interventional Neuroradiology, Clinical Pharmacology and Geriatric Medicine.

According to doctors, branches such as Paediatric Neurology, Paediatric Gastroenterology, Neuroradiology and Neonatology are highly competitive super-specialities and require DM courses. However, the five major government medical colleges in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa do not have DM courses in most of these branches.

Even in Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, Paediatric Neurology and Cardiology have not been opened so far, even after being sanctioned by the state government. In some of the medical colleges, even Endocrinology is not there.

UDA general secretary Dr Yashveer Gurjar said the allocation of DM seats depends on the availability of the required faculty in the department.

Allocation of DM seats depends on the number of specialised faculty members in the department, as per the parameters of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The DME should focus on increasing faculty strength so that more DM seats can be allocated to medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, Gurjar said.

Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya (Medical Science University) registrar Pushp Raj Singh Baghel told Free Press, It is true that medical colleges do not have DM seats even in high-demand branches. The problem is that they do not have the required faculty, so under such circumstances, how can the medical university grant them affiliation? Without faculty, they do not apply for it. But there must be DM seats in at least the five old medical colleges.